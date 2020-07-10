1/1
Donald L. "Don" Bauman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Bauman, 90, of Cabot, passed away July 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Nov. 28, 1929, in Saxonburg, he was the son of Ronald Bauman and Hazel Cornahan Bauman.
Don served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Grace@Calvary Lutheran Church.
He had owned D.L. Bauman Industrial Machining in Saxonburg.
Surviving are his wife, Mary JoAnne Zorb Bauman, whom he married Oct. 24, 1986; three stepchildren, David Hook of Karns City, Debora (Bill) Tishey of South Carolina, and Barbara Blakley of Butler; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Jane Bauman.
BAUMAN - There will be no visitation or service for Donald L. Bauman, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace@Calvary Lutheran Church.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved