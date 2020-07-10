Donald L. Bauman, 90, of Cabot, passed away July 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Nov. 28, 1929, in Saxonburg, he was the son of Ronald Bauman and Hazel Cornahan Bauman.
Don served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Grace@Calvary Lutheran Church.
He had owned D.L. Bauman Industrial Machining in Saxonburg.
Surviving are his wife, Mary JoAnne Zorb Bauman, whom he married Oct. 24, 1986; three stepchildren, David Hook of Karns City, Debora (Bill) Tishey of South Carolina, and Barbara Blakley of Butler; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Jane Bauman.
BAUMAN - There will be no visitation or service for Donald L. Bauman, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace@Calvary Lutheran Church.
.