Donald L. Divers, 89, of Chicora, passed away Friday.
He was born July 28, 1929, in Butler, to the late George Divers and the late Hazel Sanderson Divers.
Donald worked for Pullman Standard as a welder retiring in 1982. After retiring, he worked in maintenance at North Street Christian Church.
Donald was a U.S Army veteran of the Korean War serving in Germany.
He was a member of VFW Post #249 Butler.
Donald is survived by his wife, Bernice Divers, whom he married June 15, 1957; three sons, Donald A. Divers of Petrolia, Larry Divers of Butler, and Walter Divers of Petrolia; five grandchildren, Sarah Divers of Saxonburg, Louie Divers of Butler, Ted Divers of Butler, Timmothy Divers of Petrolia, and Megan Divers of Petrolia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
DIVERS - There will be no public visitation for Donald L. Divers who died Friday, June 14, 2019.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 17, 2019