Donald L. Orwald, 78, of Granbury, Texas, formerly of Butler passed away March 16, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Fred and Dorothy Orwald.

He is survived by his sister, Judy McGee, and her husband, Rob; along with his aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Don was a graduate of Slippery Rock University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He spent his 30-year teaching career as a popular English teacher at Knoch High School, where he was also the Knight Times newspaper adviser and the director of the school plays and musicals. He also helped produce Knoch's Madrigal Dinner each holiday season.

He inspired countless students to pursue careers in the arts and media, and remained close to many of them long after his retirement.

Butler audiences will remember his talents on stage and as a director of performances at the Butler Little Theatre and the Butler Musical Theatre Guild.

Don also was well-known as Mark Twain, performing as Twain in a one-man show across Pennsylvania and the United States. In 2000, Don portrayed General Richard Butler for the Butler County Bicentennial Celebration in events across the county.

He continued his love of the theater as playwright, authoring a multitude of award-winning plays that were performed on stages in Butler, Pittsburgh, Saxonburg, Iowa and Texas. Most recently, his play about the invention of the Jeep was staged in Preston Park and "The Man in the Window" about John Roebling's Brooklyn Bridge was performed at the Saxonburg Arts Festival. He also authored poetry and short stories.

ORWALD - A memorial service for Donald L. Orwald, who died Monday, March 16, 2020, is being planned for later this year in Butler.

Arrangements are being handled by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas.

Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Butler Musical Theatre Guild; the Butler Little Theatre; or the Mary Jo Mohn Covert Scholarship Fund, which is part of the Butler County Community College Education Foundation.



