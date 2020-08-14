Donald L. Osgood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home following a hard-fought battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Born March 4, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ilene Andersen Osgood.
Don graduated in 1961 from Leavittsburg High School.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country aboard the USS Little Rock as an electronics technician. It was during this time he met and married his wife, Carol (Walsh) on Aug. 29, 1964.
He received an associate degree from Butler County Community College, and took additional classes at the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a lifelong learner and enjoyed challenging his family and friends with history, science and modern day technology. His favorite line in life was, "Did you know?" Of course most of us didn't, but soon learned the answer to that question.
Don was the owner of Custom Computer Services, one of the first small computer stores in Butler, who offered sales and services. He volunteered his time at Butler Catholic School when computers were first installed there as well as consulting at the Butler Vo-Tech school.
He retired from the power department at Armco Steel in 2002, and shortly thereafter retired from his business.
He was an accomplished woodworker and spent his retirement doing what he loved best; making toys for kids and furnishings for his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Sherry; a son Eric (fiancée, Valerie Claypool and her daughter, Summer Loebig); and Eric's daughters, Ashley (fiancé Andrew Olexsak) and Nicole (Patrick Kelly).
Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Eileen Scott; his brothers-in-law, Willie Edwards and Dennis Uram; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
OSGOOD - Private services for Donald L. Osgood, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, will be held by the family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001, and to Ride for the Cure.
