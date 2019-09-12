Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. "Don" Stewart. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald L. Stewart, 92, of Harmony passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born on June 27, 1927, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Harry Stewart and Ethel Smith Stewart.

Don proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He was a longtime Little League coach in the Zelienople/Harmony area. He also was a dedicated Pirates fan. Don will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Dennis D. (Cindy) Stewart of Harmony, Eugene A. "Red" (Debby) Stewart of Tionesta, Gerald L. (Robin) Stewart of Clearfield, and Richard D. (Laura) Stewart of Toledo, Ohio; his grandchildren, Erin, Scott, Abby, Corie, Braden, Tomi, Sarah and Emily; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Amelia C. "Millie" Stewart, who passed away on May 18, 1995; his brothers, Arthur and Robert Stewart; and his sisters, Dorothy Harter, Harriett Young, Sara Such, Leah Neibar and Edna Kelly.

STEWART - Friends of Donald L. Stewart, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Lawther officiating.

Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don's honor to Embrace (helping families affected by disabilities), P.O. Box 862, Dover, DE 19903, or to the Blind Association of Butler County, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







