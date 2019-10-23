Donald L. Walker, 76, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He was a master electrician, a former railroad employee and a proud Mason, where he was a Grand Templar 33rd Degree.
He fought his illness as bravely as he lived his life, with courage and optimism, making sure as he always had, that his family was taken care of.
Everyone he met became his friend. His jokes and his extraordinary personality will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Bernadine E. Walker.
He is also survived by his two daughters, Jill (Dan) Austin and Monica Walker; his stepson, Elliot (Linda) Wilbur; his stepdaughter, Rebekah (Jason) Fuller; his two grandchildren, Lauren and Ethan Wilbur; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Baron.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robyn Lynn Walker; his parents, Howard and Mary (Kaufman) Walker; and his brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Sheila Walker.
WALKER - As per his wishes, there will be no service for Donald L. Walker, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
A celebration of his life for family and close friends will be held later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
The family has requested contributions be made to the , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019