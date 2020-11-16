1/
Donald Lee "Don" McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee McGrath, 75, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Butler, he was the son of the late Lyle and Elizabeth McGrath.

Don retired from Spang Magnetics after working there for numerous decades.

He was an active member of the Masons and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was known to love to "tinker" and try to always figure things out.

He was loved and will be forever missed.

Don was the beloved husband of Virginia (Sequite) McGrath since their marriage on Oct. 29, 1977. He is also survived by a loving family and his beloved companion dog, Peanut.

McGrath - Friends of Donald Lee McGrath, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. will be received from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

A prayer service will follow immediately in the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved