Donald Lee McGrath, 75, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Butler, he was the son of the late Lyle and Elizabeth McGrath.
Don retired from Spang Magnetics after working there for numerous decades.
He was an active member of the Masons and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was known to love to "tinker" and try to always figure things out.
He was loved and will be forever missed.
Don was the beloved husband of Virginia (Sequite) McGrath since their marriage on Oct. 29, 1977. He is also survived by a loving family and his beloved companion dog, Peanut.
McGrath - Friends of Donald Lee McGrath, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. will be received from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A prayer service will follow immediately in the funeral home.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.