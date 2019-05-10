Donald Lee "Wiener" Perine, 65, of Sarver passed away on Wednesday at his home after a brief illness.
Born June 19, 1953, in Harrison Township, he was the son of Thomas J. and Norma Jean Shick.
Don enjoyed machine repair and bluegrass music.
Surviving are his daughter, Leslie Perine of Odessa, Fla.; his siblings, Alan Perine of Cabot, Mary Ann Lewis of Florence, S.C., and Denise (Randy) Graham of Canonsburg; and his grandchildren, Lorenzo and Zoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles Perine and Tom Perine
PERINE - There will be no visitation or services for Donald Lee "Wiener" Perine, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 10, 2019