Donald Lee Rodgers
Donald Lee Rodgers, 87, left this world on July 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Don was born in Slate Lick on Sept. 22, 1932, son of the late Frederick and Esther (Schafer) Rodgers. He graduated from Ken High in 1950 having learned trade auto mechanics.
After serving honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Don married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betsy) Yetter, in 1957.
They eventually settled in Sarver and raised three children while Don worked at Oberg Industries for 34 years as a precision machinist.
Don was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sarver where he served on the church council and sang in the choir.
In retirement, the couple spent 22 years in Edgewater, Fla., where Don served on church counsel and numerous service projects at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Don and Betsy returned to the area in 2018. Don loved cars, square dancing with his wife, camping trips with his family, and playing horseshoes and pool with his buddies.
His friends and family will remember his twinkling smile, friendly demeanor and gentle spirit.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Elizabeth Yetter Rodgers; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth (Betsy) and Michael Slater; his son, Thomas Rodgers; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Leshniowsky; his granddaughters, Bethany and Michelle Slater (fiancé Matthew Gilliland); his granddaughters, Morgan and Kate Leshniowsky; and his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Yetter Zadai.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Frederick Rodgers, Norma Jane Collins and Joseph Harold Rodgers.
The family expresses a special thank-you to caregiving niece Deborah Collins Novak and the extraordinary team at Good Samaritan Hospice.
RODGERS - A funeral service for Donald Lee Rodgers, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055, at 11 a.m. Friday.
A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Good Samaritan Hospice or your favorite charity.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
