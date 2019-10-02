Donald Leighton Hepting, 70, of Fruitland Park, Fla., passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born in Pittsburgh, to Robert Austin Hepting and his wife, Shirley Eiliene Fennell.
He graduated from Knoch High School and Clarion State College.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then worked as a foreman for the USX - Irvin Works in West Mifflin, for about 30 years.
About 10 years ago, he retired to Florida.
He is survived by his two children, Scott Hepting of Pennsylvania, and Beth Hepting of California; his brother, David Hepting and his sister, Beth Work Clark, both of Florida; his aunt, Phyllis Heaton of Butler; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019