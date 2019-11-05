Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Grampy, Don" Mackey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Mackey ("Grampy" "Don") passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019, despite a mighty fight against extended illnesses.

Born on April 22, 1944, in Ellwood City, Don was a graduate of Moniteau High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country on the USS Washburn from 1964 until 1967, during the Vietnam War.

Returning to the states after his military service, Don worked throughout Butler County in several jobs, before accepting a position with Armco. He worked at Armco for over 30 years, before retiring.

It is during this time that he also met his wife of 37 years, Nancy. They spent many happy years together visiting local Butler area attractions, going to carnivals, bowling and going out for meals.

He was the proud stepfather to Lori (Lesney) George of Seattle and Melissa (Lesney) Ola of Mars.

In his spare time, Don enjoyed gardening, woodworking and tinkering around with every kind of mechanical tool imaginable. Additionally, he spent many spring and summer days attempting to lure some innocent fish to his well-baited hook, while trolling along the shores of Lake Arthur. Most times, the fish would win, but it never deterred him from the chase. He also spent a great deal of time hunting the local woods, mostly for deer and turkey. Don also enjoyed riding his bicycle around downtown Butler for a number of years.

In his later years, "Grampy" Don kicked it into high gear by being a grandfather to four grandchildren, who loved him for his silly jokes, crazy stories and outrageous gags. Nate, Alex, Ian and Mia, will miss him for the many memories he created for them while they were young. This included hunting stories, working with woodworking tools, eating ice cream cones, silly jokes, and any other type of shenanigans that granddads and grandkids could cook up.

In addition to his immediate family, Don leaves behind two sons-in-law, Randy George of Seattle and Christian Ola of Mars.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Albert (Garth) and Edith Violet Mackey from Northern Butler County; as well as his six siblings.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where Don felt loved, cared for, and, most of all, comfortable, during a very difficult time.

MACKEY - Private funeral arrangements for Donald Mackey ("Grampy" "Don") who died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

