Donald Miller Hilgar, 92, of Slippery Rock, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Don was born July 24, 1928, in Slippery Rock, to John Raymond Hilgar and Harriet Blanch Dickson Hilgar. He married Gladys Pearl Duncan on Aug. 17, 1950. She survives at the residence.

Don graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1947 and went on to distinguish himself in the automotive field. He began his career as a washman, cleaning cars on the wash rack for Cheeseman Motors in Slippery Rock.

As the company progressed, so did Don. Cheeseman Motors later became Cheeseman-Fleeger Motors and finally Fleeger Motors of Slippery Rock. Don went from washman to parts clerk and later service manager, sales and then general manager of the dealership.

He ended his career working for McNutt Motors in Grove City preferring to work in the Service Department with its 40-hour workweek instead of his customary 60+ hour/week previously held for many years.

The family's recorded history goes back to the Von Steuben family in Central Pennsylvania who were early glassware manufacturers, which later led to Don's interest in researching and collecting old glassware.

Don was a member of Slippery Rock United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. He had an avid interest in antique bottles and was particularly knowledgeable about glassware from the Heinz Co. through various periods of its history.

In earlier years, he enjoyed golfing and target shooting and as a family they loved to travel and did a lot of tent camping.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys at home; his son, Gary M. (Joanna) Hilgar and his granddaughter, Lisa M. Hilgar of Morgantown, WVA; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, April L. Hilgar, whom passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2007; his brother, John Robert; and his sister, Helen Marie Sanderson.

HILGAR - The family of Donald Miller Hilgar, 92, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 1 at the Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock.

Family request masks be work and social distancing be practiced.

Funeral services for will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 2 at the funeral home with the Rev. Keith McIlwain, pastor of Slippery Rock United Methodist Church presiding.

A Zoom service is also being organized and anyone interested in attending may contact the family or funeral home to register.

Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Cemetery.









