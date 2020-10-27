1/1
Donald "Jack" Myers
Donald "Jack" Myers, 86, left his earthly home on Oct. 26, 2020, and entered his heavenly home. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Jack and his wife, Ann owned and operated the K&L Mobile Home Park.

Jack graduated from Clarion High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Mortimer Myers; his children, Joe (Sherry) Myers and Jackie (Frank) Gaudino; and four grandchildren, Kristina (Gaudino) Slarve, Nina Gaudino, Andrea Myers/Biederman (Joe) and Alexis Myers Johns; and a number of great-grandchildren, Emma Gaudino, Bailey Okeson, Lilly Kelly, Harley, Zoey and Lincoln Johns.

Jack was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy; and a son, Keith.

Jack was very intentional and approached life with energy and chose to see the humor in all situations.

Jack accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young adult, and his Christian worldview shaped his decision making. Jack never lost the joy and wonder of being forgiven. Jack will be forever remembered by his family for his intense love, devotion, loyalty and strong leadership. Rest in Peace - we will see you on the other side.

MYERS - A celebration of life for Donald "Jack" Myers, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
