Donald R. Chettle, 85, of Evans City passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Don was a retired Pepsi truck driver, found great pleasure in playing the Pennsylvania lottery, puzzle making, and word search books.
Donald was the husband of Mary (Eyth) Chettle; the father of Mary (Corky) McCabe, Colleen (John) Ricchino, Eileen Chettle and Eric (Jocelyn) Snelsire; the stepfather of Yvonne (Steve) Buehler, Kimberly (Mark) Divelbliss and Robert Eyth Jr.; the grandfather of Bryan, Andy, Luke, Julia, Loreal, Maggie, Logan, Ava, Hayden and Ashten; the great-grandfather of Landon; and the brother of Mary Carol (Ron) Brown, and the late Dorothy Mahoney, Alan Chettle and Joseph Chettle.
A special thank you to his dear friends, Dean, Ray and Jake.
CHETTLE - Friends of Donald R. Chettle, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Ave., Carnegie.
Interment with a service will be held at a later date.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020