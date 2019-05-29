Donald R. Scheible, 64, of Valencia passed away on Monday due to complications from vascular dementia after having multiple strokes during his lifetime.
He was a family man who gave any situation his best shot.
Donald's final months were spent at the Orchards of Saxonburg, where he was best known for his contagious smile and baby blue eyes.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kim; his children, Jared (Megan) Scheible, Dawn Scheible and Cody Scheible; his sister, Diane (Pete) Sustar; his brother, Robert (Gary) Scheible; various nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dog of 15 years, Chip.
SCHEIBLE - There will be no visitation or services for Donald R. Scheible, who died Monday, May 27, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019