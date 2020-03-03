Donald R. Thompson, 91, of New Haven Court in Butler, formerly of West Sunbury, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Butler, and was the son of the late Wayne W. Thompson and Luella (Whitmire) Thompson.
Donald retired from hot mill maintenance at Armco after 40 years of service.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was a longtime member of Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church, Chicora Masonic Lodge, Syria Temple, more than 50 years in New Castle Consistory, Shrine Legion of Honor and American Legion of Prospect.
Surviving are his daughter, Vicky (Rick) Wise of Butler; two sons, Larry (Darcy) Thompson of Butler, and Jim (Linda) Thompson of Butler; four grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Wise, Lisa (Christopher) Still, Kimberly (Rob) McClellan and Kylene (Keith) Kozik; nine great-grandchildren, Sierra Wise, Clifford and Dottie Still, Leah and Levi McClellan, and Kaden, Kohen, Kallen and Kamden Kozik; a sister, Alberta M. Kroh of Butler; and a brother, Robert W. Thompson of West Sunbury.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna L. (Schran) Thompson, who passed away Jan. 11, 2010; and a sister, Doris Moore.
THOMPSON - Friends of Donald R. Thompson, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church, 123 E. Diamond St., Butler, with Pastor Tara Lynn officiating.
Military honors will follow the service.
Private interment will take place in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be make to VNA Inpatient Hospice, Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, c/o VNA Hospice, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063, or Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church, 123 E. Diamond St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020