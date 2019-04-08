Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Vaughn. View Sign



Born April 27, 1923, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ray William Vaughn and Lila Parr Vaughn.

Don was a 1947 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy and actively served from 1947-1974, attaining the rank of captain.

He was a member of the Coast Guard Alumni and Military Officers Association of America in Virginia, serving as its first president. He flew both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters and, for pleasure, flew a Mooney aircraft up to his 94th birthday. Don was an avid golfer. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Don leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean C. Vaughn of Harmony, whom he married on March 8, 1999; his children, Jonathan (Eilene) Vaughn of Lewes, Del., Martha (Dan) Bath of Seattle, Wash., Ann (Jim) Bullock of Burke, Va., and Philip (William) Vaughn of Washington D.C.; his stepchildren, Edward (Christina) Zukowski of Copley, Ohio, Wayne (Saeunn) Zukowski of Edinboro, and Le'Anne Rosthauser of Harmony; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Barry; his grandson, Andrew Vaughn; as well as a stepdaughter, Melanie Rosthauser.

VAUGHN - Services are private for Donald Ray Vaughn, who died Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Don will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

