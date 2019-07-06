Donald Ross Covert, 90, of Butler passed away Thursday at Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg.
He was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Ross S. and Effie (Ploof) Covert.
Don was a World War II U.S. Air Force disabled veteran.
He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.
Surviving are his wife, Mary (McPherson) Covert of Butler; three sons, Mark Covert, Todd (Dana) Covert and Ross Covert; five daughters, Linda (Dale) Hilgar, Charlotte (Edward) Blankenship, Diane (Craig) Savage, Darlene (Don) Thomas and Marlene (David) Davis; 14 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Arthur, Harold and Paul Covert, and an infant brother, Ray; his sisters, Maire Reott, Francis Osche, and an infant sister, Mary Orra; his in-laws, Ralph and Eula McPherson; and an infant grandson, Ivan James.
COVERT - Private services were held for Donald Ross Covert, who died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Interment will be in North Butler Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made in Don's memory to the .
Published in Butler Eagle on July 6, 2019