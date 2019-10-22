Donald S. Friedline, 89, of Middlesex Township passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born Nov. 23, 1929, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Arno and Elsie Schultz Friedline.
Don started his career as a lineman for Bell Telephone, then became a switchman before retiring as a manager in 1983, after 30 years of service.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a member and past master of North Hills Lodge 716 F&AM, and the Syria Shrine and Consistory.
After his retirement, he enjoyed making and selling stained glass.
Surviving are a daughter, Denise (Gary) Durica of McCandless Township; and two sons, Keith (Linda) Friedline of Middlesex Township, and Brett Friedline (Anthony Lombardi) of O'Hara Township.
He was the grandfather of Erica, Brandon and Cole; and is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Mason, Austin, Talyn, Landon and Jaxson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Crissman Friedline, whom he married on March 20, 1954, and who died on March 23, 2002; and by a brother, Norman Friedline.
FRIEDLINE - Friends of Donald S. Friedline, who died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the .
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019