Donald Trapp, 87, of Valencia, Middlesex Township, passed away on Friday morning, June 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Costa Mesa, Calif., he was the son of the late Earl and Josephine Weingart Trapp.
Don was a heavy equipment mechanic for Union Local 66.
He attended Thorn Creek United Methodist Church in Butler, and drove for South Butler Community Meals on Wheels.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Richland American Legion Post 548 and was a volunteer at the Butler Veterans Hospital.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheri (Dan) Valasek of Butler; two sons, William (Karen) Trapp of Middlesex Township, and Michael D. (Gayle) Trapp of West Newton; his grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Stavish, Kathryn (Ed) Koch, Donald (Abby) Trapp, Heather Trapp and Ashley and Derek Valasek; his great- grandchildren, Addyson and Henry Koch, Joey, Ben and Stanley Stavish, and Lennon and Marley Trapp; a sister, Cathy (Jim) Swanek of Oregon; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brooks Trapp, whom he married on March 29, 1959, and who died on April 15, 2012; a sister, Mary Kincaid; and a brother, Earl Trapp.
TRAPP - Friends of Donald Trapp, who died Friday, June 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Royal Cemetery, 2700 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Richland American Legion Post 548, P.O. Box 171, Bakerstown, PA 15007.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.