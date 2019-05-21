Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald V. Ripper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald V. Ripper, 95, of Zelienople passed away on Thursday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.

Born June 23, 1923, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ethel May Ripper.

Donald attended Marion Hill Christian Missionary Alliance Church in New Brighton, and the New Haven Court Chapel.

He served proudly in the 9th Army with the 84th Infantry Division as a pilot observer during World War II.

After returning from military service, Donald served as a police officer in Beaver Falls. He was employed at MEI in Houston, Texas, as a quality control inspector. He also worked and then retired from J&L Steel and LTV Steel in Pittsburgh.

Donald enjoyed painting.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Cheryl (Austin) Stroup of Stevensville, Mont., and Gary W. Ripper of Dallas, Texas; and his grandson, Dylan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve "Jean" W. Young Ripper, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2016; and his brother, Gordon Ripper.

RIPPER - Friends of Donald V. Ripper, who died Thursday, May 16, 2019, will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James Krouse officiating. Military honors will follow.

Donald will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

