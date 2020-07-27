1/
Donald Warren "Don" Koegler
Donald Warren Koegler, 70, of Jackson Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Jan. 26, 1950, in Cranberry Township, he was the son of the late Irwin Koegler and Emma Nolder Koegler.
Don proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
He was an avid dog lover. Don enjoyed bowling and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Penguins and the Pirates. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Susan Davis Koegler, whom he married on Nov. 14, 1975; his sons, Justin Scott (Jennifer) Koegler of Fombell, and Sean Maust of Evans City; his daughter, Carrie (Chris) Vargesko of Plum; his grandchildren, Kimberly, Taylor, Courtney, Tori and Mia Maust, Payne, Silas, Samra, Sophia, and Ella Vargesko, Kaiden Koegler and Christopher Rice; his brother, Irwin E. "Ducky" (Sandra) Koegler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Edward G. Koegler Sr.
KOEGLER - Services for Donald Warren Koegler, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
