Donald Wee, 92, of Chicora, formerly of Butler, passed away on Tuesday at the Chicora Medical Center assisted living facility.

Donald was born on Dec. 17, 1926, in Huxley, Iowa, to Chris L. and Lillie (Richardson) Wee.

Donald graduated from Huxley High School and from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

He retired in 1981 after 27 years with the accounting department of Ford Motor Co., working in Iowa, Oklahoma and Michigan.

He was a skilled woodworker and exceptional handyman.

He was instrumental in starting the first ELCA Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City.

Donald was an Iowa farm boy, who struck out on his own and had a successful family and career.

He had resided in the Butler area for the past 20 years and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Butler.

In his younger years, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America with his sons.

While in Colorado, he enjoyed hiking, bicycling and cross-country skiing. He also enjoyed traveling domestically in his motor home. There were many cherished memories of vacations to Hawaii and Europe with his family.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Velma M. (Phillips) Wee; three sons, James L. Wee and his wife, Beth, of New Orleans, La., Joe R. Wee and his wife, Judy Constans, of Portland, Ore., and John A. Wee and his wife, Luanne, of Parker; three grandchildren, Ryan C. Wee, Kirsten E. Wee and Alaina F. Whitmire and her husband, Adrian; and one sister, Clarice "Toots" Mathis of Story City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Ireta Trusheim.

WEE - Per the family's request, services will be private for Donald Wee, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Inurnment will be in Palestine Cemetery, Huxley, Iowa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home.

To send a condolence to Donald's family, please visit



