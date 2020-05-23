Donaldine Marie "Donna" Stewart, 87, of Butler, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Sligo, and was the daughter of the late William Sloan Shields and Gladys Faye (Best) Shields.
Donna was a 1951 graduate of Butler High School, then went on to study at the Louise Salinger Academy of Fashion.
She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church. Donna cooked for her church's community meals for 13 years and assisted with many funeral dinners. She was a member of the Back Street Golden Girls and enjoyed reading, sewing and baking.
Donna is survived by two sons, Bruce Alan Stewart and his wife, Andrea, of Waynesburg, and Gordon Bradley Stewart of Wilmington, Del.; five grandchildren, Joshua, Ailisa, Ben, Liadin and Liam; two great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Amy Stewart of Beltsville, Md.; one brother, Keith Shields of Butler; one sister, Patricia Broad of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal DeWitt Stewart, whom she married March 5, 1954, and who passed away July 3, 2008; one son, Loyal Douglas Stewart; three sisters, Wilma L. Whetzel, Carol McCurdy and Phyllis Jenkins; and one brother, Joseph L. Shields.
STEWART - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Donaldine Marie "Donna" Stewart, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Barbara Stoehr of First United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.