Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

Donn Jeffrey "Hoagie" Hogue, 63, of Slippery Rock passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a year- long illness.

Jeff was born May 24, 1956, in Ellwood City. He graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1974, and then went on to graduate from Slippery Rock State College in 1981.

Following college, Jeff went on to marry Dixie Lee Holmes on June 19, 1982.

He worked as an insurance agent for his insurance company, "Specialty Insurance Agency" in Slippery Rock, a business he built from a single filing cabinet (with no files in it) into what it is today.

Jeff served faithfully on the Slippery Rock Zoning Board for many years. Jeff truly loved his work and was proud to serve the community.

Jeff was a lifelong fan of high school, college and professional sports teams, in particular the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hoagie was a devoted (some described as "insane") fan of the Slippery Rock High School volleyball team, which is coached by his daughter, Danielle. He recently was able to convince the hospital into letting him out early in order for him to attend one of the team's games. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie of Slippery Rock; his daughter, Danielle (Tim) Busi of Slippery Rock; his son, T.J. (Andrew Duarte) Hogue of New York City; his mother, Jane Hogue Russell of Prospect; his sister, Joyce C. Davies (Charles) of Prospect; his brothers, Dana J. Hogue of Butler, and Dennis J. Hogue of Butler; his brother-in-law, Steven (Deana) Holmes, and his favorite niece, Ansley Holmes, all of Slippery Rock.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Arthur Russell; his father-in-law, William E. Holmes; his step-father-in-law, Raymond Gibbons; and a nephew, Charles Davies III.

HOGUE - A visitation for Donn Jeffrey "Hoagie" Hogue, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, will be held from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A private funeral service will follow on Sunday.

Interment will be at Slippery Rock Cemetery.



