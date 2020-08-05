Donna Connors, 56, of Butler, passed away Aug. 3, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1963, in Butler, and was the daughter of Beatrice (Charles) Burns and the late Donald Connors.
Donna was an angel on earth and now she is with God.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Donna was the beloved sister of Linda (Dana) Desmond, Robin Turner, Dorothy Thoma, Polly (Don) Mansfield and Joanne (Guy) Barto; and the sister-in-law of Tomas Soltesz.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Holly Soltesz.
CONNORS - Arrangements for Donna Connors, who died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
