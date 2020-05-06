Donna E. Haughey of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Butler, passed away suddenly Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, due to a stroke.
Donna was born May 24, 1948, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Elizabeth Haughey.
She is survived by her sister, Molly Haughey of Polk, Pa.; and her brother, Gregory P. Haughey of Butler.
Also surviving are six nieces and nephews; 10 grandnieces and grandnephews; and a great-grandnephew.
She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Cleveland.
Donna attended St. Paul School and graduated from Butler High School in 1966. She graduated from Villa Maria College (now Gannon University) in 1970, with a B.S. in elementary education.
She was an elementary teacher for the Cleveland Board of Education, until her retirement in 1999.
HAUGHEY - Private entombment for Donna E. Haughey, who died Friday, April 10, 2020, was held at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2020.