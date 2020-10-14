1/1
Donna E. Schnur
Donna E. Schnur, 65, of Butler passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Martha Bachman.

Donna was an active member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Butler.

She worked at Du-Co Ceramics for over 42 years, and was a member of the American Legion Post 778 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed vacations with family and friends, motorcycle rides, long walks, and especially her flowers and gardening.

Donna was the loving mother of Crystal Schnur of Glenolden, Pa., and Shawna Schnur of Butler; the grandmother of Trey Sarver; and the sister of Nancy Bachman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband whom she was married to for 47 years, Michael Schnur, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2020.

SCHNUR - Friends of Donna E. Schnur, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
