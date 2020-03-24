Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna G. Ketterer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna G. Loveridge Ketterer, 83, of Ocala, Fla., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born June 26, 1936, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stewart Loveridge and Norma Delight Gordon Loveridge.

Donna married Earl R. Ketterer on Feb. 18, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zelienople. Earl passed away on May 22, 2019.

She was a graduate of Zelienople High School and attended Penn State University, Beaver campus.

She is survived by a son, Michael Roy Ketterer of Weaverville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Loveridge, and a sister, Cindy Loveridge. She also leaves behind many friends that she cherished.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her children, Deborah Jane Ketterer Yocum and Clinton Todd Ketterer.

Donna had many interests that she enjoyed, including reading, kite flying, sewing and volunteering.

She was a volunteer for the Adult Literacy Program in Butler County, while she lived in Zelienople. She was also a volunteer in the Guardian-Ad-Litem Program of Marion County in Ocala, Fla., for six years. One of Donna's greatest pleasures was the Salvation Army Tree and the Make-A-Wish programs she oversaw as an employee of Tippins Inc. She was also a member of the Pittsburgh Travel Association and Voices for Children of Marion County, Fla.

KETTERER - A celebration of life service and a graveside committal service for Donna G. Loveridge Ketterer, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, per Donna's request, please give to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Donna G. Loveridge Ketterer, 83, of Ocala, Fla., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.Born June 26, 1936, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stewart Loveridge and Norma Delight Gordon Loveridge.Donna married Earl R. Ketterer on Feb. 18, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zelienople. Earl passed away on May 22, 2019.She was a graduate of Zelienople High School and attended Penn State University, Beaver campus.She is survived by a son, Michael Roy Ketterer of Weaverville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Loveridge, and a sister, Cindy Loveridge. She also leaves behind many friends that she cherished.In addition to her parents and her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her children, Deborah Jane Ketterer Yocum and Clinton Todd Ketterer.Donna had many interests that she enjoyed, including reading, kite flying, sewing and volunteering.She was a volunteer for the Adult Literacy Program in Butler County, while she lived in Zelienople. She was also a volunteer in the Guardian-Ad-Litem Program of Marion County in Ocala, Fla., for six years. One of Donna's greatest pleasures was the Salvation Army Tree and the Make-A-Wish programs she oversaw as an employee of Tippins Inc. She was also a member of the Pittsburgh Travel Association and Voices for Children of Marion County, Fla.KETTERER - A celebration of life service and a graveside committal service for Donna G. Loveridge Ketterer, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, will be held at a later date.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.In lieu of flowers, per Donna's request, please give to a .Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations