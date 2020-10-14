Donna Hahn Stewart, 73, of Mars passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born on March 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Alice Miller Hahn and Bud Hahn.
She graduated from North Hills High School in 1966, and married David Stewart on April 6, 1985.
Donna worked in the medical field for many years.
Donna did not know a stranger and befriended everyone she met. She had a strong faith and lived her Christian values. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family members, making memories.
She is survived by her husband, David Stewart; her children, Thomas Stewart, Jennifer Trobiani (Gary), Carol Genualdi (Tony), Delmar Becker (Kinet) and Peter Becker (Heather); her grandchildren, Angela Molchan (Michael), Samantha Trobiani, Miranda Trobiani, David Genualdi, Jacob Becker, Madeline Becker, Nathaniel Becker and Brieanne Becker; her niece, Jolene O'Malley (Timothy); and her nephew, James Manning.
STEWART - A private service for Donna Hahn Stewart, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, was held for the family.
Professional services were entrusted to D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made in her honor to mental health/illness organizations (Psalm 34:18).
Please visit www.dalessandroltd.com
.