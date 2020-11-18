Donna J. Cook, 75, of Butler passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Concordia in Cabot.
She was born June 13, 1945, in Omaha, Neb., and was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Ruby (Fergison) Wissink.
Donna's stepfather was in the Navy, so the family moved a lot, eventually settling in Butler, where Donna attended Butler High School. She received her GED several years later in North Carolina. She had attended Pasadena College in the 1980s for graphic art and design.
She had been an apartment manager for several complexes. She had been a longtime member and sponsor of AA, having recently received her 30-year chip.
Donna was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1986. She lived in California for 40 years, and moved back to Butler in 2010. She had resided at Butler Arbors.
She loved to fish, knit, bowl and play games, but most important to her was her family and her faith.
Surviving are her children, Lori Drobney of Butler, Anthony (Mahria) Miano of Iowa, Cheryl (Ian) Pari of California, Christina Miano of Michigan, and Gina Miano Ornelas of California; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Laura (Emily) Sedgwick of California, Mary (Brad) Midgette of North Carolina, Beverly (Marshall) Turkel of Georgia, Dale (Patti) McGough of Florida, Blackhawk Fornelli of North Carolina, and Kieran Fornelli of Georgia; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Victor Fornelli; and her infant son, Donny Miano.
The family wishes to thank the administration and all of the staff of Concordia in Cabot, the hospice critical care unit, the skilled nursing unit and the hospice staff, for their care, compassion and support for Donna and her family.
They also thank the Butler Hospital emergency room and the ICU, Dr. John Rocchi and staff for years of care, the staff of Anova Home Health Services, and special friends, John and Laura Kolaczkowski and Mrs. Barb Brown, for their love and support.
COOK - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service for Donna J. Cook, who died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
