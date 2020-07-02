Donna J. Moyer, 79, of Main Street, Karns City, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020, at her residence.
Donna was born on June 11, 1941, in Aliquippa. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Georgine Ripper Oskowski.
She was a graduate of Aliquippa High School.
She was of the Protestant faith and, in her earlier years, attended Karns City United Methodist Church.
Donna was a homemaker and had been a wonderful caretaker for many years to her late husband, "Joe." She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and the company of her dogs and cats.
She was married on May 11, 1960, in Ripley, N.Y., to Lawrence E. "Joe" Moyer. Mr. Moyer preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2017.
Surviving is a son, Paul G. Moyer and his wife, Sharon, of Haysville; a grandson, Dalton R. Moyer and his wife, Jordyn, of Petrolia; a great-grandson, Weston Moyer; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
MOYER - There will be no public service for Donna J. Moyer, who died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
