Donna Jean Smith, 76, of Washington Township, Petrolia, passed to eternal rest on Monday morning at her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.Born on July 24, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Delores Nolan Baker.Donna was Catholic by faith, and was a caregiver for several years.Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Troy) Moore of Eau Claire, and Veronica (Tom) Czepiel of Petrolia; four sons, Thomas (Lisa) Baker of Pittsburgh, Andrew (Cynthia) Smith of Davenport, Iowa, and Ronald (Tiffany) Smith and Robert Smith, both of Petrolia.Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, including her stepgrandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her three siblings, Cathie Nowell, Sue Ellen Ramsey and Franklin Baker.She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert R. Smith, who passed in 1995; and a son, Gunner's Mate 1st Class, Jack R. Smith, U.S. Navy, who passed away in 2004.SMITH - Visitation for Donna Jean Smith, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in McKees Rocks.To view or send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com