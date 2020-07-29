Donna Jean Smith, 76, of Washington Township, Petrolia, passed to eternal rest on Monday morning at her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 24, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Delores Nolan Baker.
Donna was Catholic by faith, and was a caregiver for several years.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Troy) Moore of Eau Claire, and Veronica (Tom) Czepiel of Petrolia; four sons, Thomas (Lisa) Baker of Pittsburgh, Andrew (Cynthia) Smith of Davenport, Iowa, and Ronald (Tiffany) Smith and Robert Smith, both of Petrolia.
Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, including her stepgrandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her three siblings, Cathie Nowell, Sue Ellen Ramsey and Franklin Baker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert R. Smith, who passed in 1995; and a son, Gunner's Mate 1st Class, Jack R. Smith, U.S. Navy, who passed away in 2004.
SMITH - Visitation for Donna Jean Smith, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in McKees Rocks.
To view or send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
