Donna L. Emrick, 88, of Butler, passed away March 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Fenelton, and was the daughter of the late Rose (Portman) Leithold McEvoy and Victor F. Leithold Sr.

Donna worked as a secretary for the dietitian department at Butler Hospital, until she retired in 1994.

She was a member of Tanglewood and the Catholic Daughters of America, Drum and Bugle Corps. Donna enjoyed the Butler YMCA water exercises, and going on gambling/ bus trips. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church of Butler.

Donna is survived by her one son, David Paul Emrick of Butler; three daughters, Dawn Emrick of Seattle, Wash., Denise Schnur and her husband, David, of Butler, and Debra Benson and husband, Gary, of Summerfield, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Audie Asaf, Jennifer Menko and her husband, Scott, Jamie Benson, Matthew Schnur and his wife, Janelle, Jessica Schnur, Maggie Emrick and Anna Asaf; and eight great-grandchildren, Solomon Menko, Samuel Menko, Ruth Menko, Rosalie Clayton, Ireland Clayton, Oliver Clayton, Jackson Benson and Madeleine Schnur.

She is also survived by one brother, Victor F. Leithold Jr. of Fenelton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Emrick. They were married Sept. 29, 1951, and he passed away Nov. 2, 2003; and one brother, Paul Leithold.

EMRICK - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Donna L. Emrick, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Please pause for a moment of silence and prayer at 10 a.m. Monday in honor of Donna L. Emrick.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler, assisted the family with their arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Online condolences can be given at



