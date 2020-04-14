Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna L. Watson, 80, of Harmony, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Feb. 29, 1940, in Homewood, she was the daughter of the late William Stanford and Ruth McCann Stanford.

Donna was a member of North Street Christian Church in Butler.

She owned and operated her own beauty shop.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Ronald I. Watson, whom she married on Nov. 2, 1956; her sons, Jefferey H. (Naomi) Watson of Evans City, Troy A. Watson of Harmony, and Keith I. Watson of Evans City; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, David Stanford of Slippery Rock, Joan Rogers of Columbus, Ohio, and Billie Louise Popkoff of Redmond, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Watson.

WATSON - Due to public health concerns, a private visitation and service for Donna L. Watson, who died Saturday, April 11, 2020, will be held by the family at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Donna will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Donna L. Watson, 80, of Harmony, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.Born Feb. 29, 1940, in Homewood, she was the daughter of the late William Stanford and Ruth McCann Stanford.Donna was a member of North Street Christian Church in Butler.She owned and operated her own beauty shop.She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Ronald I. Watson, whom she married on Nov. 2, 1956; her sons, Jefferey H. (Naomi) Watson of Evans City, Troy A. Watson of Harmony, and Keith I. Watson of Evans City; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, David Stanford of Slippery Rock, Joan Rogers of Columbus, Ohio, and Billie Louise Popkoff of Redmond, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Watson.WATSON - Due to public health concerns, a private visitation and service for Donna L. Watson, who died Saturday, April 11, 2020, will be held by the family at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Donna will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.