Donna Lee Mennor, 71, of Butler passed away peacefully on Wednesdayat Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family after a short illness.
She was born June 21, 1948, in Canonsburg, the daughter of the late John Howard Hall and Elizabeth (Nagy) Hall.
Donna graduated from Allegheny Hospital School of Nursing.
She dedicated her career to raising her children and being a homemaker.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling with her family. She loved cooking and baking and her soups were enjoyed by all. Her greatest joy was being "Mimi' to her two grandsons, Ethan and Aidan.
Surviving are her husband, Phillip B. Mennor of Butler, whom she married Sept. 13, 1969; her daughter, Daisy Elizabeth Wilhelmina (Josh) Radle of Butler; her son, Phillip B. Mennor II of Butler; her grandsons, Ethan and Aidan Radle of Butler; and her brother, Howard Hall of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
MENNOR - As per her wishes, the funeral service and burial will be private for Donna Lee Mennor, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019