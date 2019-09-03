Donna Lee Mennor, 71, of Butler passed away peacefully on July 31 at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family after a short illness.
She was born June 21, 1948, in Canonsburg, and was the daughter of the late John Howard Hall and Elizabeth (Nagy) Hall.
Donna graduated from Allegheny Hospital's School of Nursing.
She dedicated her career to raising her children and being a homemaker.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling with her family. She loved cooking and baking and her soups were enjoyed by all. Her greatest joy was being "Mimi" to her two grandsons, Ethan and Aidan.
Surviving are her husband, Phillip B. Mennor of Butler, whom she married Sept. 13, 1969; her daughter, Daisy Elizabeth Wilhelmina (Josh) Radle of Butler; her son, Phillip B. Mennor II of Butler; her grandsons, Ethan and Aidan Radle of Butler; and her brother, Howard Hall of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
MENNOR - Visitation for Donna Lee Mennor, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, will be held with family and friends from 5 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. The Rev. Jim Lewis of Chicora and Karns City United Methodist churches will officiate.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019