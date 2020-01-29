Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Desmond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna M. Desmond, 88, of Butler passed away Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Jan. 20, 1932, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Edward Leitem and Margaret (Angert) Leitem.

Donna was a homemaker, was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, and loved to read.

She is survived by her husband, James J. Desmond; her children, Dana (Linda) Desmond, Marina (Bolek) Hoszwa and Edward (Tammy) Desmond, all of Butler; her grandchildren, Michael (Suzanne) Desmond, Shannon (Pete) Fazio, Trinity Gage, Donny (Becky) Gage, Charlie Gage, Sam Hoszwa and James Desmond; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Betty (George) Fischer; one brother, James (Linda) Leitem; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Crowe; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beatrice Gage; one brother, Ronald Leitem; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Hazel Desmond; a sister-in-law, Catherine Desmond; and a brother-in-law, Jack Desmond.

DESMOND - Private services and burial for Donna M. Desmond, who died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, were held for her family.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

