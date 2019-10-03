Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Palmer. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna M. Palmer, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 2, 2019, now reunited with her husband Kenneth Palmer.

Donna was born Jan. 30, 1932, and raised in Butler, where, she married her high school sweetheart and they raised their five children together.

For 20 plus years, she owned and operated a cake decorating business and was known around Butler as the "Cake Lady." She also shared her talent with others, teaching cake decorating classes at the YWCA.

Ken and Donna were greatly involved at North Main Street Church of God, teaching a New Believers class for about 15 years.

She is survived by her five children, Cheryl Fink of Livingston, Texas, Dottie Perry and her husband, Greg Perry, of Valencia, Diane Migliorini and husband, Dave Migliorini, of Butler, Ken Palmer and his wife, Amy Palmer, of Austintown, Ohio, and Lisa Sharp and her husband, Rick Sharp of Winchester, Va., 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous family members, who were all greatly blessed by her life and generous love.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson. She was the last of the nine siblings born to Wynona and Joseph Heichel.

PALMER - Visitation for Donna M. Palmer, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A celebration of life will be held immediately following at 4 p.m.

As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made to the local Amedisys Home Hospice, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler, PA 16001.

Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind. Luke 10:27

