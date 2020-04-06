Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Kulfan. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp. 2678 Rochester Road Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-772-8800 Send Flowers Obituary



Donna was a proud Aliquippa native.

She placed a high value on education, working full-time to put herself through college and complete some graduate work. She spoke often of her semester abroad in Spain and her days teaching high school Spanish students in Aliquippa and Oil City.

She and Tony, her husband of nearly 50 years, worked hard together to ensure their children grew up with solid values and educations.

Even though she battled illness most of her life, she always made time for her family and close friends. She was a strong source of support and good advice for us, as well as a fierce defender if anyone ever made trouble.

She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed celebrating her family's Italian traditions.

Donna was smart and thoughtful and you could always count on a great conversation with her over a cup of tea, easily discussing world events or what the extended family has been up to. She was a great wife, a great mom, and a great friend who will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her devoted husband, Anthony E. Kulfan, whom she married June 12, 1971; her son, Anthony D. (Jackie) Kulfan; two stepdaughters whom she loved as her own, Terri (Richard) Grist and Christine (Chip) Cowan; her grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, Austin, and Sara Wojkiewicz, Patrick, Morgan, and Alana Cowan, and Mitchell Kulfan; her brothers, James DiBenedetto and Dennis (Barbara) DiBenedetto; her sister, Celeste (Richard) Peggs; and five nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice (Ciccone) DiBenedetto.

KULFAN - A memorial service for Donna Marie (DiBenedetto) Kulfan, who died Saturday, April 4, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Donations in Donna's honor may be made to the great caregivers at Passavant Community through the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation at

A private interment service was held at Beaver Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.

