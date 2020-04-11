Donna Marie Zeigler, 44, of Butler passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 9, 1976, in Kittanning, and was the daughter of the late Frank Zeigler and Karen (Posey) Zeigler Moore of Butler.
She is survived by her companion of 24 years, Timothy Edinger; her mother; her children, Emily Edinger, Elizabeth Edinger and Michael Edinger, all of Butler; her grandchildren, Jacob Edinger and Hailey Edinger-Savage; a sister, Crystal Kerchersky of Butler; and five brothers, Frank (Dawn) Zeigler of Boyers, Barney Zeigler of Butler, Thomas Zeigler of Butler, John Rob of Butler and James Moore of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her father.
ZEIGLER - Services will be held at a later date for Donna Marie Zeigler, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020