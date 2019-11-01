|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Moore Ealy.
|
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes
|
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes
Donna Moore Ealy, 75, of Emlenton, Pa., Richland Township, passed away suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Petrolia, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Moore and Savella Moore Grunden.
She loved spending time with her family, going camping, going to yard sales and flea markets, playing cards, fishing, and playing on her tablet. Most of all, she loved attending family functions.
She is survived by her husband, Chambers A. Ealy Jr., whom she married on Aug. 23, 1963, in Clintonville.
She is survived by her children, Alvirta (Raymond) Wittig of Bruin, Florence Mansberger of Emlenton, Chambers (Paula) A. Ealy III of Emlenton, and Donna (Danny) Bowser of Emlenton; a stepson, William (Marci) Landsperger of Harrisville; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Ealy of Emlenton; two daughters-in-law, Missy Hiatt of Clintonville, and Deb Ealy of North Washington; and a son-in-law, David Scott of Parker.
She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas of Hilliards, Charles (Linda) Grunden of Foxburg, Susie (Calvin) Beabout of East Brady, and Bill Moore of Butler.
She also leaves behind 50 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two sons, Paul E. and William Ealy, a son-in-law, Donald E. Mansberger Jr.; a grandson, Shane Scott; a daughter-in-law, LeAnn Landsperger; her brother, Paul Moore; and her in-laws, Alvirta and Chambers Ealy.
EALY - Friends of Donna Moore Ealy, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be called from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jacob Langdon of the Fellowship Baptist Church officiating.
To view or send condolences, flowers or cards, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|