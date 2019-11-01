Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Moore Ealy. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Funeral 6:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Moore Ealy, 75, of Emlenton, Pa., Richland Township, passed away suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Petrolia, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Moore and Savella Moore Grunden.

She loved spending time with her family, going camping, going to yard sales and flea markets, playing cards, fishing, and playing on her tablet. Most of all, she loved attending family functions.

She is survived by her husband, Chambers A. Ealy Jr., whom she married on Aug. 23, 1963, in Clintonville.

She is survived by her children, Alvirta (Raymond) Wittig of Bruin, Florence Mansberger of Emlenton, Chambers (Paula) A. Ealy III of Emlenton, and Donna (Danny) Bowser of Emlenton; a stepson, William (Marci) Landsperger of Harrisville; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Ealy of Emlenton; two daughters-in-law, Missy Hiatt of Clintonville, and Deb Ealy of North Washington; and a son-in-law, David Scott of Parker.

She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas of Hilliards, Charles (Linda) Grunden of Foxburg, Susie (Calvin) Beabout of East Brady, and Bill Moore of Butler.

She also leaves behind 50 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two sons, Paul E. and William Ealy, a son-in-law, Donald E. Mansberger Jr.; a grandson, Shane Scott; a daughter-in-law, LeAnn Landsperger; her brother, Paul Moore; and her in-laws, Alvirta and Chambers Ealy.

EALY - Friends of Donna Moore Ealy, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be called from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jacob Langdon of the Fellowship Baptist Church officiating.

To view or send condolences, flowers or cards, please visit



Donna Moore Ealy, 75, of Emlenton, Pa., Richland Township, passed away suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Petrolia, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Moore and Savella Moore Grunden.She loved spending time with her family, going camping, going to yard sales and flea markets, playing cards, fishing, and playing on her tablet. Most of all, she loved attending family functions.She is survived by her husband, Chambers A. Ealy Jr., whom she married on Aug. 23, 1963, in Clintonville.She is survived by her children, Alvirta (Raymond) Wittig of Bruin, Florence Mansberger of Emlenton, Chambers (Paula) A. Ealy III of Emlenton, and Donna (Danny) Bowser of Emlenton; a stepson, William (Marci) Landsperger of Harrisville; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Ealy of Emlenton; two daughters-in-law, Missy Hiatt of Clintonville, and Deb Ealy of North Washington; and a son-in-law, David Scott of Parker.She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas of Hilliards, Charles (Linda) Grunden of Foxburg, Susie (Calvin) Beabout of East Brady, and Bill Moore of Butler.She also leaves behind 50 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two sons, Paul E. and William Ealy, a son-in-law, Donald E. Mansberger Jr.; a grandson, Shane Scott; a daughter-in-law, LeAnn Landsperger; her brother, Paul Moore; and her in-laws, Alvirta and Chambers Ealy.EALY - Friends of Donna Moore Ealy, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be called from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jacob Langdon of the Fellowship Baptist Church officiating.To view or send condolences, flowers or cards, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close