Donna D. Pickett, 92, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Feb. 19, 1928, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Kincaid and the late Sylvia E. Hetrick Kincaid.
Donna was homemaker and also worked for Offuts department store, Jaffes department store, and J.C. Penney as a sales clerk.
Donna was a member of Community Alliance Church. She was a former member of the church choir. She was also a Deaconess of her church, served as a Prayer Pal for the Pioneer Girls and worked in the church nursery.
Donna is survived by her husband, Warren L. "Sonny" Pickett, who she married Feb. 15, 1952; two sons, Robert Boyd Pickett of Butler and Dirk Warren (Wilma) Pickett of Butler; one daughter, Lynette Ellen (Kevin) Caparosa of Butler; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Spiece, and one daughter-in-law, Ronda Pickett.
Pickett - Friends of Donna D. Pickett, who died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis L. Krajacic, officiating.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own and wear a facial covering along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorials are suggested to East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler, 16029, or Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
