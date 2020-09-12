1/1
Donna P. Pickett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna D. Pickett, 92, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Feb. 19, 1928, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Kincaid and the late Sylvia E. Hetrick Kincaid.
Donna was homemaker and also worked for Offuts department store, Jaffes department store, and J.C. Penney as a sales clerk.
Donna was a member of Community Alliance Church. She was a former member of the church choir. She was also a Deaconess of her church, served as a Prayer Pal for the Pioneer Girls and worked in the church nursery.
Donna is survived by her husband, Warren L. "Sonny" Pickett, who she married Feb. 15, 1952; two sons, Robert Boyd Pickett of Butler and Dirk Warren (Wilma) Pickett of Butler; one daughter, Lynette Ellen (Kevin) Caparosa of Butler; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Spiece, and one daughter-in-law, Ronda Pickett.
Pickett - Friends of Donna D. Pickett, who died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis L. Krajacic, officiating.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own and wear a facial covering along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorials are suggested to East Butler Presbyterian Church, 900 Randolph Ave., East Butler, 16029, or Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved