Donna Simone Renforth-Vandevort, 63, of Butler was called to Heaven on Sunday.

She was born on June 18, 1955, in Butler, to Edward and Gussie (Raimondi) Renforth.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Donna made her career as a registered nurse and was a fantastic and devoted one. She loved helping and caring for others. She was an exceptional mother, who did all that she could for her children, Gabrielle and Jacob.

After retiring, her time was spent with her five grandchildren, Jerad II, Noah, Dimitri, Jayden and Kaylen, whom she adored more than life. She was the biggest fan of her all-time favorite son-in-law, Jerad, of whom she thought the world. Her family is what made her proud.

She is also survived by her nieces, Heather (Jason) Blair and Shannon (Chris) Barnes; her nephews, William (Dawn) Hrynyshyn and Tommy Renforth; her sister-in-law, Lorna Renforth; and her brother-in-law, William J. Hrynyshyn.

She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews, Alec and Mitchell, Lauren, Holly and Natalee; and her great-great-nephew, Jayce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Vandevort; her sisters, Genevieve Hrynyshyn and Margaret Renforth; and her brother, Thomas E. Renforth Sr.

RENFORTH-VANDEVORT - There will be no public visitation for Donna Simone Renforth-Vandevort, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated according to the wishes of her family.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



