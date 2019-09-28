Donnaretha David, affectionately known as "Donnie," 89, of Gibsonia died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Donnie was born on Oct. 21, 1929, in Coffeyville, Kan., to Lee and Edith Aduddell.
Mrs. David was a longtime resident of the Village at St. Barnabas Retirement Communities in Gibsonia, following 50 years of marriage to Dr. Keith R. David, who preceded her to heaven on July 5, 1999, in Liberty, Mo.
Donnie was a beautiful Christian and prayer warrior, well-known for her devout faith and sweet spirit. Her prayer list was seven days long - a different list for each day; she prayed for her family by name daily.
Donnie's passion was her faith, her family and meditating in nature's garden, where she enjoyed flowers, gardening and watching a variety of birds. She loved music and played piano for most of her life.
Having grown up in Coffeyville, Kan., Donnie married her high school sweetheart, Keith, after nurse's training in 1949.
During her husband's tenure as a professor at William Jewell College, Donnie worked in the nursing education department for 20 years.
Survivors include her four sons, Kevin and his wife, Linda, of Springfield, Mass.; Jerry and his wife, Joy, of Roanoke, Texas; K. Alan of St. Louis, Mo.; and Philip and his wife, Julie, of Mars.
Donnie also had 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest; her sister, Ella Belle; her parents, Lee and Edith Aduddell; and her husband, Keith.
DAVID - A memorial service for Donnaretha "Donnie" David, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at North Way Christian Community in Wexford.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in memoriam to Donnaretha David locally to North Way Christian Community/missions at www.northway.org, or to Our Daily Bread ministries at https://donations.ourdailybread.org.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019