Donnie Stockdill passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.He was born Feb. 10, 1971, and was the son of Darlene and the late Don Stockdill of Butler.Donnie leaves behind a son, Levi Stockdill, who was his best friend; a daughter, Abbey Stockdill; three sisters, Debbie (Scott) Fehl, Colleen (Fred) Bendle and DiAnne Crawford; two nieces, Chelcee Fleckenstein and Gabriella (Doug) Loso, whom he was close with; and three nephews.Donnie was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School.He was a machinist in Pittsburgh.He was a friend to anyone he met.He was preceded in death by his father, Don; and his brother-in-law, Bob.STOCKDILL - Arrangements for Donnie Stockdill, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.Please visit www.ballfc.com