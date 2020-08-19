Donnie Stockdill passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
He was born Feb. 10, 1971, and was the son of Darlene and the late Don Stockdill of Butler.
Donnie leaves behind a son, Levi Stockdill, who was his best friend; a daughter, Abbey Stockdill; three sisters, Debbie (Scott) Fehl, Colleen (Fred) Bendle and DiAnne Crawford; two nieces, Chelcee Fleckenstein and Gabriella (Doug) Loso, whom he was close with; and three nephews.
Donnie was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School.
He was a machinist in Pittsburgh.
He was a friend to anyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don; and his brother-in-law, Bob.
STOCKDILL - Arrangements for Donnie Stockdill, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.
.