Doris A. Dowling
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. (Barrass) Dowling, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Township.
She was born Aug. 20, 1926.
Doris was the wife of the late Carroll A. Dowling.
Doris attended nursing school and was the school nurse at North Allegheny High School for many years.
She enjoyed working with children, traveling with her husband, and taking care of her cats.
At Sherwood Oaks where Doris resided, she loved to make a fashion statement, and enjoyed partaking in the Sherwood Oaks Chorus.
DOWLING - Private graveside services and interment for Doris A. (Barrass) Dowling, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, will be held at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery, Zelienople.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved