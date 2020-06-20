Doris A. (Barrass) Dowling, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Township.
She was born Aug. 20, 1926.
Doris was the wife of the late Carroll A. Dowling.
Doris attended nursing school and was the school nurse at North Allegheny High School for many years.
She enjoyed working with children, traveling with her husband, and taking care of her cats.
At Sherwood Oaks where Doris resided, she loved to make a fashion statement, and enjoyed partaking in the Sherwood Oaks Chorus.
DOWLING - Private graveside services and interment for Doris A. (Barrass) Dowling, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, will be held at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery, Zelienople.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.