Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare, 85, of Cadogan, Pa., went to be with our Lord on Friday at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Cadogan, to Cloyd and Anastasia (Greenthaner) Fair.

Mrs. Cesare was a very caring and loving wife to Domenic, and a caring and loving mother to her four children. She was also the last surviving member of her family.

She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.

She is survived by her four sons, Daniel of Greensburg, Domenic of Charlotte, N.C., Brian and his fiancée, Susan Shade, of Cadogan, and David and his wife, Betty, of Barhamsville, Va.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Also near and dear to her was her nephew, Michael Cesare, who always visited her and she referred to as her son "number 5."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Domenic Cesare Jr.; her sister, Delores (John) Varholla; and her brothers, Norman and Cloyd (Bill) Fair.

CESARE - Friends of Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare, who died Friday Aug. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan, with her pastor, the Rev. Allen Grote to officiate.

Interment will take place in St. Frances Cemetery, South Buffalo Township.

Arrangements by Mantini.



