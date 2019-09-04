Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris J. Aites. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris J. Aites, 88, of Kittanning, formerly of East Brady, died on Monday at ACMH Hospital.

Born April 24, 1931, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of James L. and Effie G. (Beck) Simpson.

For many years, Doris worked as a secretary for Judge Marilyn Horan and most recently, worked for the Clarion County Agency on Aging.

She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Doris was the past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, East Brady Chapter 311, and was active in many organizations for people with extraordinary needs, including the Special Olympics.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Aites of Kittanning, whom she married Feb. 14, 2006; one daughter, Raylene Curran and her husband, Bert, of East Brady; two sons, William P. Wilson of Apex, N.C., and Charles M. Wilson and his wife, Becky, of Imperial, Pa.; three stepdaughters, Cheryl Linn and her husband, Roy, Lori Adams and her husband, Rick, and Lisa Rogers.

Doris is also survived by six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; one brother-in-law, Elmer "Red" Aites; and one sister-in-law, Gail Hartman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry; one sister, Nelda Bowser; one infant brother, Donald; and four husbands.

AITES - Friends of Doris J. Aites, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Kate Karaba of East Brady United Methodist Church.

Burial in Butler County Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Special Olympics, 200 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 214, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

