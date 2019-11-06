Doris J. Nolf, 96, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Concordia at Cabot, Jefferson Township, where she was a resident for nearly 20 years.
She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Evans City, and was the daughter of the late La Verne "L.G." and Nellie (Croft) Ripper.
Doris lived previously in Natrona Heights and New Kensington.
She was a secretary/bookkeeper for ALCOA and Radiologic Consultants, and also a secretary for many local churches, as well as the Northern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School.
Doris was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She graduated from Har- Brack High School and Duff's Business College in Pittsburgh.
Doris enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and traveling. She was also a Pirates and Steelers fan and enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Terry N. (JoAnne) Trees of New Kensington, and Diane (Jerry) Kohlhepp of Covington, Ky.; and her stepson-in-law, Earnest Scherf of Michigan.
Also surviving are her five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Trees; her second husband, Claude E. "Casey" Nolf; her stepdaughter, Donna Jean Scherf; and her siblings, Mary Carney and Ronald Ripper.
NOLF - Visitation for Doris J. Nolf, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Duster Funeral Home, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019